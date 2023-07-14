iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $447,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 181,371.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after buying an additional 518,722 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $97.33. 475,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.95. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $102.87.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.