iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Position Lifted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 1.26% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $102,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TLH stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $109.77. 114,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,905. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $125.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.90.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.