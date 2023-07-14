iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $452.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $430.24 and a 200-day moving average of $412.34. The firm has a market cap of $337.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $452.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.