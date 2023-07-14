iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $452.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.34. The company has a market cap of $337.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

