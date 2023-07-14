iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,850,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,711. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

