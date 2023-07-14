iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.03 and last traded at $43.10. 58,878 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.23.
The firm has a market capitalization of $943.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000.
About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
