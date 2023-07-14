iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.03 and last traded at $43.10. 58,878 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $943.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.