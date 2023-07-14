iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Down 96.1% in June

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the June 15th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYXF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.24. 5,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $46.87.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYXF. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

