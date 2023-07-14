iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Down 96.1% in June

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the June 15th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
HYXF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.24. 5,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $46.87.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
