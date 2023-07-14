iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) is Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.47% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LQDH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.61. 102,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.37 and a 12-month high of $93.48.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.