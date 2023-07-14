iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Position Lessened by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 402,124 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

