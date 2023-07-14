iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 88,729 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 82,000 shares.The stock last traded at $72.87 and had previously closed at $72.86.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 131,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

