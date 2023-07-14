Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,822 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 8.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $23.34 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $79.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

