Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.74

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 164558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$127.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of C$48.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.4235294 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.