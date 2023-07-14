Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $27.70

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.09.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $29.04 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.24%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.