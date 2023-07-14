JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.91

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and traded as low as $20.78. JCDecaux shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
JCDecaux Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13.
JCDecaux Company Profile
JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JCDecaux
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.