Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Danske cut shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

