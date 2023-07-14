Jefferies Financial Group Raises Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $120.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of RJF opened at $105.92 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1,879.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Raymond James by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

