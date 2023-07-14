JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $44.73

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.73, but opened at $45.68. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 427,163 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKS. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Natixis acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

