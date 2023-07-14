K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.78

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.78 and traded as high as C$32.21. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$32.21, with a volume of 3,015 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark lifted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$354.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$70.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.36 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.2709497 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.39%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

