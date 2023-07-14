KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Declares $0.20 Dividend

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

KB Home has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.7% annually over the last three years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KB Home to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

KBH traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,201. KB Home has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 975,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after buying an additional 32,308 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in KB Home by 69.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 29.8% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 135,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

