KBR (NYSE:KBR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.14.

NYSE KBR opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,988,603.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KBR by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

