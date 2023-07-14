KeyCorp Boosts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $112.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.90. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Westlake by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Westlake by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Westlake by 236.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Further Reading

