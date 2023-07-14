Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.67.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $169.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $137.18 and a 1-year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

