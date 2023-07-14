Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 366 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.10.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $409.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $293.18 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.87 and its 200 day moving average is $400.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.