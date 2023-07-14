KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.73

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and traded as low as $25.99. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 15,785 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

