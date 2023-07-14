Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.77

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.77 ($0.06), with a volume of 615588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).

Kromek Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £28.52 million, a PE ratio of -241.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85.

About Kromek Group

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear industry, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and Africa. The company's products provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications, ranging from the identification of cancerous tissues to hazardous materials, such as explosives, as well as the analysis of radioactive materials.

