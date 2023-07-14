Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in June

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Down 0.7 %

KHNGY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.

Kuehne + Nagel International Increases Dividend

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 60.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.9891 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Kuehne + Nagel International’s previous dividend of $1.31. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

Further Reading

