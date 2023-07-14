Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LARK opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $111.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.17%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.