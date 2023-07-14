Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after buying an additional 13,675,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,924 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 311,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,764. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.17.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.