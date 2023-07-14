LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a growth of 398.9% from the June 15th total of 61,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

LCNB Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LCNB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 20,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,649. LCNB has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.70.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 26.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LCNB

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 898.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LCNB by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in LCNB during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LCNB by 48.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in LCNB by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

