Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lee Enterprises stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $23.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 29.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

