Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Lee Enterprises Stock Up 1.6 %
Lee Enterprises stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $23.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 29.07%.
Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lee Enterprises
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.