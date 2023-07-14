Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the June 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. 400,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,728. Legrand has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2967 per share. This is a positive change from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.62%.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

