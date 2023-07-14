Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

LESL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.