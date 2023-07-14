Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1.20. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 125.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
Lilium Stock Down 21.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LILM traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 24,417,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Lilium has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $3.25.
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
