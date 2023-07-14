Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1.20. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 125.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LILM traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 24,417,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Lilium has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lilium by 15,976.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter worth $18,468,000,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lilium by 126.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lilium in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

