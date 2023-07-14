Linear (LINA) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Linear (LINA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $141.94 million and $12.85 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

