Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 4,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 13,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

Lisata Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LSTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

