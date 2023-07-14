Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.88 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $124.79 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001981 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

