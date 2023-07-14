Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.15

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.15 and traded as high as C$62.50. Logistec shares last traded at C$62.00, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$354.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

