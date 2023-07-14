Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Up 26.2% Over Last Week

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $66.09 million and $390.66 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

