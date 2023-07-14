Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.42. The stock had a trading volume of 279,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $389.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.62.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

