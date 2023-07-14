Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Madison County Financial Price Performance

Shares of MCBK stock remained flat at $24.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 186. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Madison County Financial has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Madison County Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Madison County Financial’s previous dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

