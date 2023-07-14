Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 2,144.1% from the June 15th total of 50,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of MHLD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,728. Maiden has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.49 million during the quarter. Maiden had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 26.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maiden in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

