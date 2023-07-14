Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.09. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $375.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

