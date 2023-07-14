Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Price Performance

Mannatech stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is currently -31.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

