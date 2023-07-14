Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.53

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 955,421 shares changing hands.

Marechale Capital Trading Up 11.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

