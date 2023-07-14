Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 321.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 322.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.73.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $333.50 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.15 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

