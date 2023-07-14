Mark Andrew Sherman Sells 21,000 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $89.38. 346,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,257. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

