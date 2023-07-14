MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $315.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.50.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $252.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.38. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,539,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

