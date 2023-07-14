Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $247,000 Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NiSource by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 156.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,389,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,542,000 after buying an additional 5,730,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,225,000 after buying an additional 166,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

