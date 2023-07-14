Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.3 %

ENB stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

